Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Coquihalla Highway.

Freezing rain is expected during the day through tonight, Jan. 19.

The agency said in the statement that a Pacific frontal system combined with lingering cold air is expected to produce an extended period of freezing rain.

“Snow that has developed overnight will transition to freezing rain this morning through the afternoon,” the release says. “The freezing rain is expected to ease or transition to showers or flurries by Saturday morning.”

The Coquihalla Highway, between Merritt and Hope and Merritt to Kamloops, as well as the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna are expected to be affected by this weather.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the statement reads.

The federal forecaster reminded drivers that the weather in the mountains can change abruptly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

“Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter and use winter tires and chains.”