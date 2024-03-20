Merritt Curling Centre hosts curling finals and celebration dinner.

On March 15, eight teams played each other in the clubs’ Curling Finals.

Following four intense games, teams were awarded trophies, most notably the Men’s A team winning a trophy from 1914.

Trophy winners include

Mixed A: Vern Latremouille, Lorna Latremouille, Rene Thomsen, Leslie Thomsen

Mixed Doubles A: Monika Tenish & Curt Thoms

Mixed Doubles B: Gareth Tilt & Liana Tilt

Ladies A: Minika Tenisch, Jane Wowchuk, Deb Phillips, Tami Finnigan, Wendy Stone

Ladies B: Christina Miller, Jenny Roda, Heather Yastremsky, Jessie Strang, Krystyna Vertsteeg

Men’s A: Vern Latremouille, Rene Thomsen, Don Wilson, Chris Walder, Rob Dunsmore