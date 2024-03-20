Merritt Curling Centre hosts curling finals and celebration dinner.
On March 15, eight teams played each other in the clubs’ Curling Finals.
Following four intense games, teams were awarded trophies, most notably the Men’s A team winning a trophy from 1914.
Trophy winners include
- Mixed A: Vern Latremouille, Lorna Latremouille, Rene Thomsen, Leslie Thomsen
Mixed A: Vern Latremouille, Lorna Latremouille, Rene Thomsen, Leslie Thomsen. Photo/Kenneth Wong
- Mixed Doubles A: Monika Tenish & Curt Thoms
Mixed Doubles A: Monika Tenish & Curt Thoms. Photo/Kenneth Wong
- Mixed Doubles B: Gareth Tilt & Liana Tilt
Mixed Doubles B: Gareth Tilt & Liana Tilt. Photo/Susan Newton
- Ladies A: Minika Tenisch, Jane Wowchuk, Deb Phillips, Tami Finnigan, Wendy Stone
Ladies A: Minika Tenisch, Jane Wowchuk, Deb Phillips, Tami Finnigan, Wendy Stone (missing from photo). Photo/Kenneth Wong
- Ladies B: Christina Miller, Jenny Roda, Heather Yastremsky, Jessie Strang, Krystyna Vertsteeg
Ladies B: Christina Miller, Jenny Roda, Heather Yastremsky, Jessie Strang (missing from photo), Krystyna Vertsteeg (missing from photo). Photo/Kenneth Wong
- Men’s A: Vern Latremouille, Rene Thomsen, Don Wilson, Chris Walder, Rob Dunsmore
Men’s A: Vern Latremouille, Rene Thomsen, Don Wilson, Chris Walder, Rob Dunsmore. Photo/Kenneth Wong
- Men’s B: Lee Woods, Cory Woods, Stuart Milne, John Noel, Tony Broman
Men’s B: Lee Woods, Cory Woods, Stuart Milne, John Noel (missing from photo), Tony Broman (missing from photo). Photo/Susan Newton
-
-
Photo/Kenneth Wong
-
-
Photo/Kenneth Wong
-
-
Photo/Kenneth Wong
-
-
Photo/Kenneth Wong
-
-
Photo/Kenneth Wong
-
-
Photo/Kenneth Wong