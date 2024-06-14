—— By Cameron Bridge/Nicola Valley Museum & Archives

John Alexander Menzies was born in 1865 near Guelph, Ontario.

He came west at a young age and began working in a sawmill in Nanaimo for a few years before working in construction.

In 1905, he moved to the Nicola Valley and began working for Thomas Woodward’s sawmill in Lower Nicola before buying the mill from him a few months later after Woodward ran out of funds to keep the operation going.

He supplied many of the families of Lower Nicola with lumber including the Olson’s, Doddings, Whitakers, Woodwards, and Rev. George Murray.

In 1907, as Merritt began to take shape, John Menzies settled a piece of land near where Nicola Avenue crosses the Nicola River and built a sawmill, a house, a hall, and a store on the property. Catholic services were held at Menzies’ Hall until the Catholic Church was built in 1911.

Menzies’ store sold primarily lumber, but when describing their father’s store, John’s child mentions in an interview for one our quarterlies that when George Armstong’s General Store began selling lumber as well, John Menzies opened a General Store too in retaliation, “He was never a merchant but would not be run out of business by anybody” his child described him.

John Menzies was elected to the first city council, winning the position of Alderman by acclamation.

His obituary in 1939 describes John Menzies as being an ardent socialist, a student of economics, and a highly literate and intelligent man who could freely quote from Shakespeare and Robert Burnes and could quote from the Bible far better than most.

He could also speak Chinook and he worked and dealt with the Indigenous population for many years while he operated his store. He was also described as being a highly outspoken and unscrupulously honest man with the strictest of business integrity.

John A. Menzies passed away on July 14, 1939, he was survived by his second wife, his sister, and his three children, Tibbie, Nettie, and James.