Merrittonians are joining forces to support a local 14-year-old girl who is in the fight of her life.

Kayla Dunlop, who was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer at the age of 14, has been getting a lot of support from local residents, especially from Desiree Ellefson.

Ellefson is organizing a fundraiser dinner on behalf of Kayla on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 5 p.m. and at 7 p.m, at the Grand Pub & Grill. Those who want to participate at one of the sittings are requested to buy a $25 ticket per person, with the funds being sent out to Kayla and her family.

“Sometimes when your whole world is falling apart, it could just be the one little thing that will help you make it through to the next week, the next month, to next year,” Ellefson said.

She said that every little donation helps to support Kayla on her journey against cancer.

“You don’t have to spend a lot of money to help. Come and buy a dinner (ticket), that helps. Buy some tickets for the raffles, that helps,” she said. “Just as a support, so the family knows this town’s behind them.”

Ellefson said tough moments like this are when the community shows their incredible support.

“How wonderful I think this town is, and how I’ve been so grateful over the years for every fundraiser I’ve had,” she said. “This family is so grateful.”

She added that there is still some help wanted with the event, such as a band or local musician to play. If those attending also wish to donate anything to be raffled off, they are welcome to bring their donations to the event.

Ellefson said that even if people are unable to attend the dinner event, but still manage to get their tickets, “the Grand will still let them have a dinner whenever (they are available to).”

Those who wish to attend the fundraiser dinner should contact Desiree at 250-378-2933. If anyone still wishes to contribute to Kayla Dunlop’s journey in any other way, there is a GoFundMe page going on at https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-kayla-get-the-treatment-she-needs.

All the proceeds from both the fundraiser and GoFundMe page will be sent to Kayla and her family for her treatment and any other expenses related to her fight against cancer.

Kayla Dunlop’s fundraiser

When: Saturday, Feb. 3, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Grand Pub & Grill – 2099 Granite Ave.

Cost: $25 ticket per person