The British Columbia government has announced a $2.9 million fund to four organizations to start on climate and disaster risk-reduction projects.

According to the press release, the projects being done by the four organizations – Social Planning and Resource Council of BC (SPARC BC), Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions, UBC’s Disaster Resilience Research Network and Pacific Climate Impacts Consortium – will provide information about disaster risk reduction, climate adaptation and how resilience can be further supported in B.C.

Through providing evidence and data on climate-related emergencies, the projects better improve and inform policy development and decision-making by governments and organizations to support community resiliency.

The results from those projects will also help evaluate the risks posed on a provincial scale by natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, wildfires, extreme heat and drought. As for a regional scale, a further in-depth assessment on the matter will begin in 2024.

According to the release, these findings will also be incorporated in ClimateReadyBC, an online platform designed to help people and communities better prepare for, understand and reduce disaster and climate risks.

Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, said in the press release that the provincial government recognizes the significant impacts that climate change has had on those who live in the province.

“These initiatives will amplify our understanding of where our strengths and risks are, enabling us to bolster our collective resiliency to the impacts of climate change,” she said. “While important progress is being made, we know there is more work done and we are committed to continuing the work to keep people and communities safer.”