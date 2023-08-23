Merritt City Council opted to receive more information from City staff before making a decision on the future of its compost facility at its meeting last night.

The Merritt Compost Facility located on Airport Road was purchased by the City of Merritt in 2015 for $300,000 from its previous owners, The Good Earth Company. The site’s assets include composting equipment and biosolids inventory, which treats the city’s wastewater.

Rick Green, City of Merritt’s director of engineering and public works, said after a few inspections done at the compost facility, he noticed the city needs to think about upgrades to the site.

“It’s gonna take some investment to bring this site up to proper working order, so that we have a safe environment for staff that’s working up there,” he said to council.

According to a City report attached to yesterday’s (August 22) council meeting agenda, there were four solutions brought to the council by City staff to fix the City Compost Facility’s safe working environment and site operation.

In the report, the first option would be to continue to operate the compost site as a city facility and address the site safety and work environment issues as budget allows, meaning that a significant amount of money would be required in a short-term to bring the site up to standards.

The second option would be contracting hauling services to pick up and haul the biowaste to another facility for processing. The third option would be upgrading the city’s internal hauling capacity and haul to another facility.

As for the last option, the city would request proposals for the site’s lease and operation as a private service and continue hauling city biowaste to this site for disposal.

In the meeting, Mayor Mike Goetz reminded that the compost facility has a lot of history behind it and that he doesn’t feel the council has all the information on that.

“I think making a decision tonight would be a little erroneous on our part,” he said.

Green said that all the options will take some work to properly get the amount of money that each of them would cost.

“We haven’t been able to deep dive all those costs at this point because we’re dealing more with the concept of ‘do we want to push forward and run the facility and bring it up to standards or not’,” he said.

According to the city staff report, the city spends between $200,000 to $300,000 to operate the site annually, with revenues partially offsetting the costs at approximately $75,000 annually in recent years.

The city council voted for a motion to move the matter to a Committee of the Whole meeting in the near future to analyze all the information about the compost facility and the possibilities of its future use.