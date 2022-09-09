Fans and patrons of rodeo in the Nicola Valley were treated this past weekend with the return of the Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo. The annual event, which showcases the best talent from across Canada in the pro rodeo circuit, has been put on hold for the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

From September 3 – 4 attendees of the rodeo were treated with not just the highly entertaining stock events but also special acts, music, food and other festivities that fall under the Labour Day weekend celebration.

“A good time was had by all,” said Pro Rodeo Committee Chair, Mary MacGregor. “The dance was successful, the crowds were great, the food services worked out well and the rodeo itself was stellar with some amazing contestants.”

MacGregor noted the event saw most contestants looking to compete at the 2022 Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer, happening on November 2 – 6. MacGregor also estimates about 2300 attendees were present each day of the Rodeo.



2022 Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo by Marius Auer

“It was amazing,” she said. “People wanted to be there the energy of the crowd was just great. You could see the excitement of the crowd by how they were engaged with the show throughout.”

As part of the weekend’s festivities, the Pro Rodeo was also complimented by other events in Merritt including the Labour Day Street Market, Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast, Ty Pozzobon Rodeo Dance, and the Nicola Valley Fall Fair.