Engines were roaring at the rodeo grounds over the weekend.

The Nicola Valley rodeo grounds hosted the first-ever electric go-kart competition, a collaboration between Merritt-based company Edison Motors and Merritt Secondary School.

A total of 20 teams across the province came to the local rodeo grounds to test their go-karts in three different challenges.

Chace Barber, Edison Motors co-founder and CEO, shared his excitement on the event.

“I think it was amazing to see what those students could build. It was a great day, everyone was so happy and excited,” Barber said. “We’re definitely going to do it again next year.”

Here are the results of the competition:

First place: Sardis

Second place: Seaquam

Third place: Merritt