GALLERY: Nicola Valley communities honour Miguel Mack with vigil and march
Posted by Merritt Herald | Mar 4, 2024 | News, Community, Aboriginal, Trending, MMIWG2S+, Indigenous, Indigenous
Miguel's mother Cella Mack marches alongside Elijah Mack and Levi Mack in honour of Miguel Mack, who went missing on Feb. 27, 2023. Photo/Kenneth Wong
On March 1, Nicola Valley communities came together alongside Miguel Mack's family to march in honour of Miguel, who has been missing for a year. Mack was last seen on Feb. 27, 2023, in Merritt.
Photo/Kenneth Wong
Photo/Kenneth Wong
Photo/Kenneth Wong
Photo/Kenneth Wong
Photo/Kenneth Wong
Photo/Kenneth Wong
Photo/Kenneth Wong
Photo/Kenneth Wong
Photo/Kenneth Wong
Photo/Kenneth Wong
Photo/Kenneth Wong
Photo/Kenneth Wong