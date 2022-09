The Sr. Girls Air Attack Volley Ball Tournament took place from September 16 -17. Sixteen teams, from across B.C. competed at the two day tournament. Facilities in MSS, Nicola Valley Institute of Technology, and Coquihalla Middle School for ‘Air Attack’, serving as a precursor to the Provincials MSS will be hosting in December as they are both a 16 team tournament.







Sr. Girls Air Attack Volleyball Tournament by Izaiah Reyes