Friday, Jan. 12 – Merritt Centennials 5, Cranbrook Bucks 4

The Merritt Centennials opened their three-game weekend with a 5-4 win against the Cranbrook Bucks on Friday, Jan. 12.

Both sides came out the gate strong with the Cents mustering 19 shots on goal, three more than the Bucks.

Jaxson Murray got the scoring starting in the first period of the home game against Cranbrook, setting the pressure on the Bucks.

The Bucks tied the match early in the second period with a Donovan Frias short-handed goal.

The tie would not last for long as five minutes after the Bucks scored, Cent’s forward Dylan Wegner managed to score his sixth goal of the season.

The Centennials continued to find the back of the net as Nathan Taylor and Easton Ryan would add two more to the total, taking a 4-1 by the end of second period.

Jaxson Murray potted his second of the game during a power play shortly into the final frame, pulling the game further away from Cranbrook.

Four unanswered Merritt goals did not phase the Buck as they went on to have their own scoring run, netting three goals and cutting the lead to one.

Cranbrook’s late push would not be enough as the Centennials held on for the 5-4 win.

Andrew Ballantyne stopped 34 shots for Merritt en route to his fifth win of the season.

Saturday, Jan. 13 – Salmon Arm Silverbacks 7, Merritt Centennials 1

There was little time to rest and celebrate Friday’s victory as the Centennials travelled to Salmon Arm to face the Silverbacks.

In the second game of the three-game weekend, the Merritt Centennials were dominated by the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in a 7-1 loss.

The Silverbacks were first on the board with a power play goal by JJ Monteiro and after six minutes, Ryan Gillespie followed the steps of his teammate as he opened a 2-0 advantage.

As much pressure as the Cents put in the second period with 12 shots on goal, the team didn’t manage to score.

Salmon Arm continued to dominate the game as Reid Varkonyi managed to score the team’s third goal in another power play. Varkonyi was followed by his teammate Cole Cooksey shortly after, as he expanded the score to 4-0.

The final period was marked by a shy goal from the Centennials while still being crushed by the Silverbacks, after Casy Laylin scored his tenth goal of the season.

Salmon Arm added two more to the score by the end of third period and beat the Cent’s 7-1.

Sunday, Jan. 14 – West Kelowna Warriors 6, Merritt Centennials 2

After a disastreous match on Saturday, the Centennials ended up losing once again on the road to the West Kelowna Warriors in a 6-2 game.

Jackson Kyrkostas managed to score the first goal of the game for the Warriors, but the one goal advantage was soon gone.

In the last two minutes of the first period, the Centennials scored two power play goals with Luke Pfoh and Jaxson Murray, his thirteenth this season.

The Centennials one-goal lead was over after the Warriors manage to find the back of the net twice by the end of second period, bringing the score to 3-2.

In the final period, the Centennials continue to struggle to find their way back to the game after the Warriors scored another two goals early in the period.

West Kelowna Warriors crowned their victory when Callum Hughes scored a goal during power play, setting the score to 6-2.

The next time Merritt Centennials hit the ice is on Jan. 26 and 27, at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.