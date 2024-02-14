—— By Roger White

The Merritt Centennials missed a golden opportunity to move up the BCHL’s Interior Division standings last weekend with a pair of losses on the road.

The Centennials, who secured their spot in the BCHL playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign, went into last weekend’s action sitting behind the Cranbrook Bucks for sixth place in the division and the Trail Smoke Eaters for fifth place with games in both Trail and Cranbrook.

On Friday night, Adam Marshall had a goal and assist to pace the Trail Smoke Eaters to a 5-3 over the Cents at the Cominco Arena.

The Cents lead 2-1 after one period of play on goals from Jaxon Murray (15) and Charles-Thomas Larochelle (8).

Trail regrouped in the second period taking a 3-2 lead into the final frame.

Trail’s Maxim Potvin gave the Smokies a two-goal cushion with a powerplay goal at 13:44 of the third however Merritt’s Michael Fesling (14) scored with 1:12 left in regulation time to make it a 4-3 game before Trail scored into an empty net with 19 seconds left to spoil the Cents comeback.

On Saturday night, Cranbrook goaltender Braedyn McIntosh stopped 37 of 38 Merritt Centennials shots as the Bucks defeated Merritt 3-1. Cranbrook jumped out to an early 2-0 first period lead before Merritt’s Dylan Lariviere notched his tenth of the season to cut the lead in half heading into period two.

The Cents offense had their opportunities throughout the final two periods of the game firing 28 shots at McIntosh including fifteen shots in period number three but to no avail.

The Centennials and the Trail Smoke Eaters renew their rivalry with a home and home weekend series which begins Friday night at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena at 7 p.m. Meanwhile on Saturday night, the Cents return to Trail for a 7 p.m. start before Merritt faces the Salmon Arm Silverbacks for three consecutive games Feb.23, 24 and March 1.

Heading into the weekend, the Cents (40 -14-22-3 -1 – 32 PTS) remain three points ahead of the Prince George Spruce Kings (39-13-23-3-29 PTS) for seventh spot in the Interior Division. The Cents trail the Cranbrook Bucks (43-18-23-2 -38 PTS) by six points for sixth in the division, however the Centennials have three games in hand on Cranbrook.