Another busy weekend at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena saw the Merritt Centennials battle the Trail Smoke Eaters and the Penticton Vees.

Saturday, Feb. 3 – Merritt Centennials 5, Trail Smoke Eaters 1

The Merritt Centennials started the new month on a high note on Saturday, Feb. 3, against the Trail Smoke Eaters at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

Merritt found the back of the net early in the game with a short-handed goal by Easton Ryan, who scored his seventh goal this season just over a minute in.

Trail rebounded with a goal of their own to tie the game with Ethan Warrener, but the Cents managed to take the lead once more with Aidan Lindblad right at the end of the first period.

The Centennials ruled the second period by adding two unanswered goals by Zach Losier – who scored his thirteenth goal this season – and Jonathan Wong.

During the last period, Ray Hamlin crowned the Cents’ victory by adding a goal on the 5-1 win.

Cents goalie Andrew Ballantyne was perfect through the rest of the game, as he managed to stop the other 40 shots on goal.

Sunday, Feb. 4 – Merritt Centennials 0, Penticton Vees 4

There was little time to rest and celebrate Saturday’s victory as the Cents hosted the Penticton Vees on Sunday afternoon.

In the second home game of the weekend, the Merritt Centennials were dominated by the Vees in a 4-0 loss.

The Cents struggled to find offense against the Vees, being held to just 14 shots in total in the first period and second period.

Penticton opened the scoring with Callum Arnott’s short-handed goal in the second period. Arnott was shortly followed by his teammate James Fisher, who added two more goals, expanding the score to 3-0.

The final period was marked by an empty net goal from the Vees, as Callum Arnott scored his twentieth goal of the season, beating the Cents 4-0.

The next time the Merritt Centennials hit the ice is on Feb. 9 as they face the Trail Smoke Eaters at their place and on Feb. 10, as they battle the Cranbrook Bucks in Cranbrook.