A busy weekend at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena saw the Merritt Centennials battle West Kelowna and Victoria Grizzlies.

Friday, Jan. 26 – Merritt Centennials 3, West Kelowna Warriors 8

The Merritt Centennials opened their two-game weekend with a 3-8 loss against the West Kelowna Warriors on Friday, Jan. 26.

The Warriors were first on the board with four unanswered goals, putting a lot of pressure on the Centennials. However, Michael Felsing scored a shy goal to the Cents at the end of first period.

The Cents were back for the second period with a different posture in the game. A short-handed goal from Michael Felsing set the score 4-2.

The Warriors added their fifth goal with Callum Hughes and by the end of second period, the Cents managed to add their third goal with Aidan Lindblad.

West Kelowna managed to keep dominating the game in the third period as the Warriors found the back of the net three times, setting the final score to 8-3.

Saturday, Jan. 27 – Merritt Centennials 6, Victoria Grizzlies 3

After a rough Friday night playing at home, the Merritt Centennials got back in the win column with a 6-3 victory against Victoria Grizzlies on Saturday.

Malcolm Green managed to score the first goal of the game for the Grizzlies, but the one goal advantage was soon gone with Zachary Losier scoring his 12th goal of the season.

In the last two minutes of the first period, the Centennials scored a power play goal with Easton Ryan, leading the game with a goal difference.

Early in the second period, Merritt extended their lead with goals from Ocean Fancy and Jaxson Murray within a span of two minutes, setting the score to 4-1.

The Grizzlies added one goal by the end of second period with Charlie Collob with a short handed goal.

In the final period, the Centennials continued to find the back of the net with Michael Stenberg setting the score to 5-2.

Despite a late goal from Tobias Pitka for the Grizzlies, it wasn’t enough to stage a comeback as Merritt sealed the win with an empty-net goal from

Michael Felsing in the closing minutes, setting the score to 6-3.

Merritt is back in action this weekend, Feb. 3 against the Trail Smoke Eaters and on Feb. 4 against the Penticton Vees at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.