According to an email sent at 10:19 a.m., students have been successfully evacuated to Merritt Central Elementary School.

“At this time, it looks like we will not get access to the school today,” Brandy Striemer, secretary and records manager at MSS, said in the email.

Those who would like to pick their students up early should email the school with their permission, text their children so they can show their teacher, or make contact with the teacher by the website contacts.

According to the email, buses will be running after school and bus students will be housed at Merritt Central Elementary until pickup.

— Original Story

Students and school staff members at Merritt Secondary School are relocating to another school after a small gas leak was discovered.

According to an email sent at 9:43 a.m. by MSS Vice-Principal Dave Andersen, MSS students and staff will be relocating to Central Elementary out of abundance of caution.

In the email, MSS Vice-Principal Andersen said that school administrators “do not believe there is any danger to students at this time and the appropriate personal have been notified and are working on the solution.”

He also said that the school will provide updates as more information is available.

This is a developing story: We’ll give updates on the situation as we learn more.