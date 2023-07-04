by Laísa Condé —

Get ready to shake rattle and roll as the ninth-annual Canadian Bluemoon Elvis Festival is back to rock Merritt and honour the King of Rock and Roll.

The traditional charity weekend event will take place at Nicola Valley Rodeo Grounds, located at 499 Lindley Creek Rd.

During the three-day festival, Elvis Presley enthusiasts will be able to watch tribute artists, such as Matt Cage, Bruno Nesci and special guest Charles Stone, perform Presley’s most beloved songs.

One of the organizations being supported by the charity event is B.C. Wounded Warriors First Responders Foundation, which aims to help veterans and first responders in B.C. that are struggling with any type of physical or mental

The other organization being helped is Rotary Club of Merritt, which continues to help families and individuals who have been severely affected by the flooding.

During the last day of the festival, Sunday, July 16, the club will be hosting a pancake breakfast as a fundraiser.

The Canadian Bluemoon Elvis Festival

When: July 14 to July 16, 2023.

Where: Nicola Valley Rodeo Grounds – 499 Lindley Creek Rd., Merritt, B.C.

Cost: From $25 to $40.

More information at https://thecdnbluemoon.ca/.