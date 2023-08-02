Dust off those roller blades, everyone!

The Super Roller Disco is making a comeback on August 19, from 8 to 11 p.m., at Central Park.

Featuring a whirlwind of bright colours, flashing lights, shiny fabrics, and of course, a disco ball and disco music, this event promises to bring you back in time.

Whether you’re an experienced roller skater or a newcomer, this disco themed event is the perfect opportunity for all those who are looking for a night of fun.

Are you ready to roll?

The Super Roller Disco

When: August 19 – from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Central Park – 2975 Voght St., Merritt, B.C.

Cost: $15 – skate rentals for $5;