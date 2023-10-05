Cents fan Callie Langlois chats with goaltender Andrew Ballantyne, the first in a series getting to know the 2023-24 Merritt Centennials.

1) What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done?

In 2018 my minor hockey team and I went white water rafting in Ottawa, Ontario and it was pretty crazy. The water levels were a lot higher then normal so it made the rapids a lot bigger but was still really fun.

2) How do you spend your free time during hockey season and off season ?

Most of my free time in the summer goes towards golf or spending time with family and friends.

3) Would you rather go parasailing or skydiving?

I’ve always wanted to go sky diving so I’d have to say sky diving.

4) What’s a fun thing on your bucket list?

I’ve always wanted to see the northern lights so that’s definitely one on my bucket list to see and experience.

5) What countries would you like to travel to?

Probably Greece or Japan, the history in those countries is insane and I’ve always been a big fan of history. It would be really cool to experience that one day.