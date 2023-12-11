Cents fan Callie Langlois chats with forward Dylan Wegner, in a series getting to know the 2023-24 Merritt Centennials.

1) What are some good attributes to being a team player?

In my experience the most important would be respect, effective communication, strong work ethic, and being unselfish.

2) What is your favourite kind of music?

Some of my favorite artists would be Mac Miller, Frank Ocean, and Tame Impala.

3) What do you want to do after your hockey career is over?

Ideally after playing a long hockey career I would be able to retire and after that I would definitely want to pursue something in golf. Golf is my second passion outside of hockey.

4) Do you have any special plans for Christmas?

I have some family coming into town from California and we have family Olympics planned. It’s not often we see each other.