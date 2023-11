Cents fan Callie Langlois chats with forward Easton Ryan, in a series getting to know the 2023-24 Merritt Centennials.

1) What is your favourite candy?

Rockets.

2) What do you like to do to pass time on road trips?

Play cards, president or euchre.

3) What is your favourite tv show?

Suits.

4) The best thing about hockey is…?

Being around the guys and competing together.

5) What is your nickname given to you by teammates?

E Ry or Easto.