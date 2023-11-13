Cents fan Callie Langlois chats with forward Timothy Kim, in a series getting to know the 2023-24 Merritt Centennials.

1) What is your favourite movie or book?

My favourite book is ‘Atomic Habits’ by James Clear.

2) What is the best thing about playing hockey?

The best thing about playing hockey is being with the team, it feels like family.

3) Who is your role model, hockey or otherwise?

Jesus. I want to love everyone like he does.

4) What is your favourite food?

A steak dinner.

5) What advice do you have to give?

Hockey should always be fun, be a great teammate, and play like the player you least want to play against.