Cents fan Callie Langlois chats with forward Zach Losier, in a series getting to know the 2023-24 Merritt Centennials.

1) How do you prepare for a game?

Before games I take a nap about 6 hours before the game for about an hour. When I get to the rink I have the same routine that I’ve had for the past 2 years.

2) What motivates you to be a better player?

pushing myself to play and push myself each and every night to get a D1 scholarship.

3) Favourite pre-game meal?

Chicken and rice.

4) If you could change any rule, what would it be?

The fighting rule. I think we should be able to fight more then once. Some times you need to stand up for your teammates.