The much-anticipated Nicola Valley Cruisers Spring Dance is almost here.

Merrittonians are invited to dance all night long at the spring dance, which promises to be a night of retro tunes, classic cars and community camaderie.

On April 6, partygoers, car enthusiasts and music lovers will be able enjoy a night with live music from local band Coquihalla Coyotes at the Elks Hall. Tickets for the event are already on sale at Home Hardware.

Gerry Kielman, president of the Nicola Valley Cruisers Club, said the event is an opportunity for people to do something fun.

“The goal of the event is just to get people out of the house and come out for a nice and have some fun,” he said.

This year, the local car club known for their passion for vintage cars are celebrating 30 years as a car club.

Aside from the tradition of hosting the dance as a celebration of the season, Kielman said that funds raised at the dance each year are donated to a local group in support.

“So funds that we raise at the dance, we pick a different group to donate the proceeds to. This year it’s going to the Fall Fair, for their bathroom fund,” he added.

Keilman added that the car club is always finding ways to give back to the community that supports them throughout the year.

He hopes that everyone who attends has a great time partying and saying goodbye to the winter blues.

“It’s a fun time,” Keilman said. “A lot of people just like to get out and just have fun after the winter.”