After a long, dark, and cold winter without the delicious treat, the beloved Girl Guide cookie has made its return to B.C.

Although the Nicola Valley will have to wait an extra few weeks for a dose of do-si-do as the fresh batch of cookies arrive, Merrittonians will soon be able to support the important work taken on by Girl Guides in the community by purchasing a box of cookies.

We will be at the entrance with our table ready to sell our Girl Guides cookies,” said a release by the Merritt Girl Guides.

“Cash only, and cookies are $6 box.Come out to buy cookies in support of the Merritt Girl Guide units!”

The Girl Guides confirmed to the Herald that they will be in two locations on Sunday, April 16, where they will be selling their classic vanilla and chocolate cookies. Girl Guides will have a table set up at Walmart from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Save On Foods from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Although the cookies have increase in price by one dollar, the funds support a vital cause and multi-generational tradition.

A press release by the provincial chapter of the Girl Guides of Canada said that the funds raised by cookie sales are the lifeblood of the organization, and allow them to help girls across the country do and achieve incredible things.

“Through cookie sales, girls raise funds to help them participate in activities where they have fun, contribute to their community, and build their confidence, while being mentored by amazing women role models,” said Diamond Isinger, provincial commissioner for the Girl Guides of Canada.

“Whether girls need science supplies and art materials, are preparing for a big camp or trip, or have earned tons of new badges that their volunteer Guiders/leaders will award to them for their achievements, the funds from Girl Guide cookie sales make it all possible.”

For more information on Girl Guides of Canada, or to access the ‘Cookie Finder,’ visit www.girlguides.ca.