A beloved minty treat is coming back this fall as Girl Guides of Canada kick off their cookie sales in Merritt this October.

Beginning on Sunday, Oct. 1, Girls Guide of Canada members will be selling their iconic cookies in different locations around town.

Mint cookie lovers can get their hands on a box of cookies for $6 at No Frills, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 1. During the following weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. two booths will be located by Save On Foods and Miss Vicki’s Petals and Plants.

The funds collected from the sales ensures that the guide programming can thrive and girls are able to participate in activities, such as planning a day trip or planning a camp, or towards their supplies.

More dates will be announced soon.