On Wednesday, May 18, the MSS Panthers golf team finished 1st overall in the Okanagan Championships. The win in Oliver, BC brings reminiscent feelings of past golfing glory days.

“This reflects back to the Roger Sloan days where the MSS golf team was a powerhouse,” said Coach Allyson Paxton.

“It’s pretty exciting to look at those days and say we are kind of in the same boat here.”

Roger Sloan is a Canadian professional golfer, who grew up in Merritt, BC. Even as a high school player Sloan has showed exemplary talent in the sport.

Fast forward to now, new talent has breathed life, once again, into the program. Jacob Dewitt has been playing exceptionally well this season, and his performance in Oliver sealed the deal for the Panthers.

“I was pretty nervous for the first couple holes for sure, especially on the first tee when all the eyes are on you,” Dewitt explained.

“After that wore off though, I settled in and put together a great round especially in the back nine where I went one under par.”

“It’s really exciting to watch him play,” said Paxton. “Him shooting a 76 basically won it for our team the second he was done so it was really impressive.”

The Okanagans’ had the Panthers up against four other teams; Westside (second), Pleasant Valley (third), Princes Margaret (fourth), and Southern Okanagan Secondary School (fifth).

The team scored a total of 375 to finish first at the tournament. The following are the individual scores of the Merritt golfers;

Jacob Dewitt – 76

Cayden Bergstrom – 96

Nathan Van Rensburg – 101

Will Hubbard – 102

Carter Shackley – 124

“I’d like to thank the Coaches for providing the opportunity to play and I’m very excited to be attending provincials and representing MSS along with my fellow teammates,” said Dewitt who will be competing at the Provincials at the end of May.

Paxton and the team are excited to compete against the best players in the province.

“We know that we’re going to have an uphill battle because there are a lot of teams in different areas such as the coast that have really skilled players,” said Paxton

“However, from what I saw at the Okanagans’, these kids can really pull it together.”

The Provincials will be happening from May 29 – 31 at the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club in Harrison Mills, BC.