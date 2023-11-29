A familiar face has thrown his hat in the ring for the 2024 provincial election.

Jonah Timms is once again representing the B.C. Green Party next October in the Fraser-Nicola riding, in an attempt to unseat incumbent BC United MLA Jackie Tegart.

“I want to be an MLA because I believe that we can do so much more for our communities that are impacted by so many issues, including climate change and the cost of living crisis,” said Timms. “We need our hospitals to be staffed, our environment to be safe to recreate in, and people to be able to afford homes where they live and work. The B.C. Greens listen to experts and find solutions that work for everyone in British Columbia. I am excited to be part of that team and get to work alongside (Green Party Leader) Sonia (Furstenau) to make positive, lasting change.”

Timms, based out of Lillooet, was the Green party candidate in the 2020 election where he received just under 1,800 votes, good for a third place finish behind Tegart and the NDP’s Aaron Sumexheltza. Tegart announced her intention to rerun in 2024 last month, in hopes of securing her fourth term as the Fraser-Nicola MLA.

She first defeated NDP incumbent MLA Harry Lali as a Liberal in the 2013 general election, subsequently winning both the 2017 and 2020 elections as well.

Timms’ resume includes work with Parks Canada, the BC Society for the prevention of Cruelty to Animal’s, and most recently the Ministry of Forests, all experiences that Green Leader Sonia Furstenau said she believes would be beneficial in the provincial government landscape.

“Fraser-Nicola is a stunning area of British Columbia that really showcases everything we have to lose if we don’t act on climate change…Jonah is already a powerful advocate for his riding, prioritizing collaborative methods to push forward meaningful change. He is an asset to the B.C. Greens and I’m thrilled to welcome him onboard.”