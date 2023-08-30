The Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) has announced that Merritt’s Director of Corporate Services Greg Lowis has been hired as their general manager of corporate and legislative services.

Lowis has worked for the City since 2019 in various capacities, including corporate officer, chief election officer, Emergency Operations Centre public information officer, and, most recently, interim chief administrative officer. He will soon depart the City of Merritt for his new role.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the TNRD, and supporting the communities across the region of BC’s best,” Lowis said in a TNRD release.

After emigrating to Canada from the United Kingdom, Lowis completed a law degree at the University of Victoria before working for the City. The regional district noted he has more than 15 years in local government experience.

“We were fortunate to have had many excellent candidates for this position, and are excited to now have Greg join the team with his broad skillset, experience, and enthusiasm. I’m confident that Greg will help us build on positive changes to policies and procedures that we have made as an organization,” said TNRD Chief Administrative Officer Scott Hildebrand, who was Merritt’s CAO prior to joining the regional district.

When Lowis takes over his new TNRD position in late September, the regional district said he will manage three departments in the division, perform the statutory duties of the corporate officer, facilitate legislative processes, and provide procedural guidance and advice to the board of directors and staff.

Lowis replaces Deanna Campbell, who was recently hired as the CAO for the Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality.

The Herald has reached out to the City of Merritt for comment.