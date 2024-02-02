Graduation might still be several months away, but fundraising is already set to kick off for Grad 2024.

Selena Voight, fundraiser chair for the Merritt Secondary School (MSS) grad class parent executive, had the idea of booking the Dueling Divas, a duo made up of sisters Jenesse and Brittany Graling, after seeing a similar show on a trip to Las Vegas.

“It’s entertainment, it’s not just sitting there watching people play,” said Voight. “They involve the audience and it’s funny, it’s so much fun.”

Fundraising for Grad is a significant undertaking, and no less so this year.

“We as a parent group of the MSS Grad Class of 2024 are doing our best to send all the grads that would like to attend to Rock Ridge Canyon at no cost to them.”

Rock Ridge Canyon, a camp and retreat centre in Princeton, will host the grads for two nights and three days, offering hiking, swimming, kayaking and canoeing in Lorne Lake, zip lining, or simply exploring. A memorable experience that will bring the secondary education years of MSS students to a delightful close.

“For Grade 12 students, high school graduation parties are an important rite of passage into adulthood,” explained Voight.

“The convocation, the banquet, the dance and dry grad are the social events that define where high school ends and ‘the rest of life’ begins. It is a time to celebrate, a time to say goodbye to childhood, and a time to look to the future.”

Merrittonians can enjoy a lively show while contributing to a worthwhile cause on Feb. 24, at the Merritt Civic Centre from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets costs $45 and are available through MSS students, at Miss Vicki’s Petals and Plants Flower Shops, and Purity Feed Farm & Garden, Merritt location. Those interested can also preorder a table graze box from Valley Graze Box, a single box for $15 or a shared one for $25 each.

“It’s going to chase the winter blues away, it’s something fun to do in the middle of winter when it’s so drab,” said Voight.

GMSS Grad 2024 – Fundraiser

When: Saturday, Feb. 24 – from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Merritt Civic Centre –1950 Mamette Ave., Merritt, B.C.

Cost: Tickets – $45 each or table of 10 for $500;