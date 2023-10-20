Merritt is in for a musical treat as fiddler Calvin Vollrath gears up for a one-night concert.

Known for his exceptional talent and composing abilities, Vollrath will be performing this upcoming Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m., at the Canadian Country Music Hall of Honour. Those who wish to attend can get their tickets already for $15.

While Vollrath’s roots are in Canadian fiddle music, a style that engages the traditional folk music on the fiddle, he also embraces other styles. From Hank Williams and Bob Wills to The Beatles and Louis Armstrong, Vollrath makes sure everyone listens to something they’re familiar with.

He has been recognized with several honours including induction into the North American Fiddler’s Hall of Fame and the Country Music Alberta Hall of Fame. Vollrath was commissioned to compose five fiddle tunes for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics Opening Ceremonies.

Vollrath will be joined by Ontario-born Jeremy Rusu, a talented blind musician who plays about 15 instruments and whose entire life has revolved around music.

“Jeremy has a special talent and I can’t wait to make music with him, as together I know we will entertain and wow audiences,” he said in a press release.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 24 – doors open at 6:30 p.m., concert starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Canadian Country Music Hall of Honour – 2025B Quilchena Ave.

Cost: $15 per ticket