One man is in custody after a stabbing on Halloween near the Nicola Valley Hospital.

Merritt RCMP were called to the scene on Oct. 31 after witnesses saw a man being stabbed at the nearby community garden.

The 42-year-old victim walked into the emergency room with a stab wound in his torso, and was transported to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops in stable condition.

The suspect fled the area on foot, and was later tracked down nearby by Police Dog Services and taken into custody without incident.

Braden Douglas Jackson was charged the following day with one count of aggravated assault, and is being held until his court appearance for a bail hearing on Nov. 7.