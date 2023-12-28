This time of year is a time for many of us to indulge in delicious feasts. However, overeating during this festive time can lead to that uncomfortable sensation of a tummy ache.

Here are a few of my favourite things to combat the uncomfortable “I ate too much!”

Digestive enzymes are essential for breaking down food, aiding in nutrient absorption. However, overindulgence can overwhelm the body’s natural enzyme production. You can use digestive enzymes in pill form. I like a full-spectrum as it will cover protein, fat, carbohydrate, and even milk products.

Consider incorporating bitter foods into your holiday spread, as they stimulate the production of digestive enzymes. Bitter greens, such as arugula or endive, can be excellent additions. If you are not a fan of the bitter greens you can get liquid bitters and use a few drops in water or tonic water. Ask for a splash of Angostura Bitters in water, if you are at a restaurant with a bar.

After your holiday meal, take a leisurely walk. Physical activity can aid digestion by promoting the movement of food through the digestive tract. A gentle stroll can also help alleviate that heavy feeling and prevent bloating.

I keep ginger tea, candied ginger, or ginger chews handy. Miso soup, fennel tea, and bone broth are helpful digestive aids as well. Small bites of papaya or pineapple are found on the fruit trays – these fruits contain enzymes, such as papain and bromelain, which can aid in digestion and reduce bloating.

Navigating the holiday season with mindful eating, and incorporating digestive aids can contribute to a more comfortable and enjoyable festive experience. Remember, moderation is key, and prioritizing digestive health can make a significant difference in how you feel during and after holiday celebrations.

Bonnie Dixon is a Health and Wellness Consultant in Merritt.