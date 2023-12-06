By Bonnie Dixon

The holiday season is a time of joy and celebration, but it can also be a time of stress and exhaustion. As you navigate through the festivities, it’s crucial to prioritize your health and well-being. The airline attendants remind us to put our oxygen masks on before placing them on someone else – good advice!

Schedule downtime, whether a short nap, a quiet moment with a book, or a walk. Prioritize quality sleep to rejuvenate your body and mind. Hydration is equally essential, so make sure to drink plenty of water. With the tempting array of holiday beverages, it’s easy to overlook the importance of staying well-hydrated.

Don’t hesitate to ask for help from family members. Delegating tasks and sharing responsibilities can alleviate stress and create a sense of unity during the holidays. Simplify the gift-giving experience by creating memories rather than accumulating material possessions. Consider gifting experiences like a cooking class, concert tickets, or a weekend getaway. These shared moments will be cherished long after physical gifts lose their luster.

Our family had a blast with a White Elephant gift exchange many years ago. Each of us wrapped a used item that we didn’t use, and as we drew our gifts we couldn’t stop laughing, it was a good time for all.

Choose your favorite holiday event and savour every moment. Whether it’s preparing a festive meal, or attending a special gathering, immerse yourself in the joy of the occasion. Take the time to write notes expressing gratitude and appreciation to loved ones, especially elders.

So during the holiday hustle, remember to give yourself space. It’s okay to set boundaries and prioritize self-care. Embrace the season’s true spirit by fostering connections, creating memories, and nurturing your well-being. This holiday, let health and happiness be the most cherished gifts of all.

Email me to join my Healthy Conversations in-person and online at heartnotes2@gmail.com.

Bonnie Dixon is a Health and Wellness Consultant in Merritt.