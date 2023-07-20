When it comes to graffiti, there can be a fine line between art and vandalism.

Merrittonians are being called to help revitalize the town by cleaning up graffiti.

The annual graffiti clean-up is being organized by the Community Policing Office and will happen on July 27 and 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Marlene Jones, Community Policing Office coordinator, said even though the youth group that used to do this type of activity is no longer active, they still want to help revitalize the town.

“It’s time, in the nice weather, to get out there and get rid of it (graffiti),” she said. “If we all just stay on top of it, our town can look a lot better.”

Volunteers are encouraged to call ahead of time to let the Community Policing Office know they can help. All the supplies will be provided by the office.

“I’m just hoping that some people will come out (and help). It’s always fun to do these things if we can do it in a group, and get out there and make a good impact.”

Graffiti Clean-up – Volunteering

When: July 27 and July 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Where: Meet at the Community Policing Office – 2026 Granite Ave., Merritt, B.C.