Crime Stoppers Merritt and Nicola Valley is hosting a steak dinner fundraiser to help “local law enforcement agencies fight against crime”.

The fundraiser event is happening on Saturday, September 9, at the Grand Pub and Grill located at 2099 Garcia St. Those who wish to attend the event are able to choose between two seatings, one at 5 p.m. and the other one at 7:15 p.m.

Marlene Jones, coordinator at the Merritt Community Policing Office, said fundraising event is a way to raise money to cover the expenses of the program.

“Every year, there’s things that a registered charity has to do and those things cost money … there’s some administrative costs and those have to be covered,” she said. “Crime Stoppers offers rewards for tips that we receive as well and if we get any requests to pay out for that, we have to be able to have money in our bank account in order to do that”

Jones said that they haven’t been able to raise funds for the last three years and saw this as an opportunity to get back out and engage with the community.

“We have some ideas for some programs that we’d like to start,” she said. “So in order to offer any service in our community, we need funds to be able to do that.”

Jones said tickets are still available for anyone who still wishes to participate and help Crime Stoppers Merritt and Nicola Valley .

“We would love to get people’s support. And then always, of course, remember that even if you can’t support us, don’t forget that you can call in anonymous information year round.”

Crime Stoppers Merritt and Nicola Valley – Fundraiser dinner

When: Saturday, September 9 – 1st seating at 5 p.m., 2nd seating at 7:15 p.m.

Where: The Grand Pub & Grill – 2099 Garcia St., Merritt, B.C. V1K 1B8

Cost: $25 per person – tickets can be bought at the Community Policing Office, Wednesday Night Market, or from any current Board Member.