The BC River Forecast Centre is maintaining a High Streamflow Advisory for the Thompson major basin, which includes Merritt, while upgrading other parts of the region to a Flood Watch. With the hot weather over the weekend, and expected precipitation today (May 1), flooding may be possible in some areas.

According to officials, changing weather and increasing snowmelt are affecting the possibility of flooding. The nearby community of Cache Creek declared a Local State of Emergency yesterday, with the river beginning to breach its banks. While no flooding is currently expected in Merritt, residents are reminded that changing conditions could change that.

“A strong upper ridge that brought hot temperatures across the province is breaking down,” reads a statement by the forecast centre. “An upper low is expected to bring unsettled weather and showers today, particularly for the South Interior. Another period of warmer temperatures is expected next week, with well above temperatures expected.”

The statement added that residents can understand the risks of flooding, and get prepared, by visiting www.PreparedBC/floods. For emergency information and related resources, go to www.EmergencyInfoBC.ca.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.