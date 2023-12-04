An atmospheric river set to hit the B.C. coast today (Dec. 4) has caused the BC River Forecast Centre to issue a High Streamflow Advisory for the Coldwater and Nicola Rivers.

With rainfall expected to be between 100-150 millimetres on Vancouver Island, nearly 60 millimetres could be seen across the Coquihalla Summit to Merritt between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Warmer air moving in with the storm system will also increase the possibility of snow melt, adding runoff to the already substantial amount of expected precipitation.

A High Streamflow Advisory means that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. Fast-flowing bodies of water increase risk to life safety. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Check www.drivebc.com before travelling.