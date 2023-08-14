It’s a hot week for British Columbia.

With temperatures soaring across the province, Merritt and the Nicola Valley are also expected to have an intense heat.

Environmental Canada is forecasting daytime temperatures ranging between 35 and 39 degrees for the first three days of the week.

The agency has issued a special weather alert for the region, stating that the “prolonged heat wave will continue through Thursday.”

“A strong ridge of high pressure over the southern interior will persist through Thursday, contributing to the ongoing heat wave,” Environmental Canada said in the special weather alert. “Well above seasonal daytime temperatures are expected to persist through this period. Some relief from the heat might be experienced during the nights as temperatures over these regions will drop to the mid teens.”

To beat the heat, a few alternatives around town are visiting the Merritt Library for a cooler environment, or the Rotary Spray Park at Rotary Park.

According to Environmental Canada, a heat warning might be issued to the region if the nighttime temperatures are forecast to be 18 degree or above.

For more information, visit the Environmental Canada website.