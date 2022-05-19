The Highland Development Camp Figure Skating School recently had it’s Annual Gala on Friday April 22. The Logan Lake based school showcased their students who come from surrounding towns, including Merritt.

“HDCFSS had its best year yet!! We had many medals come our way this year at the competitions,” said Coach Jennifer Yates.

“We had 100% of our virtual tests passed and numerous Skate Canada Assessments passed. Very thrilled for the new season with many exciting events coming up such as summer skating, competitions, ice shows, and seminars. I am so proud of the hard work and dedication these athletes committed. Keep it up!”



Highland Development Camp annual gala Photos/HDCFSS

The new season will begin on August 15, in Chase BC. For more information please visit their official website www.hdcfss.ca.