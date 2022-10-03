Over 100 Merrittonians gathered to participate in the annual Terry Fox Run, marking the annual act of charity in a new location. Participants gathered at 8:30AM on September 18 to complete the run, a short 1.5km circuit through Rotary and Central Parks. The event was organized by the Rotary Club of Merritt, and looks to raise money for cancer research in Canada.

Terry Fox began his nationwide Marathon of Hope in 1980, running close to 42 kilometres daily through Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec, and Ontario. Fox stopped in more than 400 municipalities to share his message and raise awareness of cancer. After raising $1.7 million for research, Fox was forced to stop his marathon outside of Thunder Bay, ON, after cancer was discovered in his lungs. He died in B.C. just nine months later.

“Personally, I have lost 8 people in my family to cancer, with three more diagnosed with nonlife threatening cancer,” said Merritt Rotary Club President Leslee Lucy.

“So, the Terry Fox Run hits me in a very personal place. Anything we can do to advance cancer research is something I want to be part of, and Terry Fox was such a hero in my eyes.”

While the run usually features a much longer route beginning at Voght Park, this year’s event had a shortened route in an alternate location due to the impact of the November 2021 flooding event. Participants were encouraged to complete the circuit multiple times if they wished to run for a longer distance.

While final numbers are still being calculated, many attendees pledged their monetary support to ongoing cancer research initiatives in Canada. The Terry Fox Foundation has raised over $850 million since the first iteration of the run, Fox’s original Marathon of Hope.

“The battle with cancer is very difficult to deal with, and to run 5373 kilometres at the same time is absolutely mind boggling. The other part of the run is the Fox family, the support they showed Terry, and his legacy is heart warming and to keep it going for 40 plus years is very inspirational,” added Lucy.

The Merritt Centennials also participated in the run, along with another team of jersey bearing individuals found in the family of Donald Gray, an 88 year old Merritt resident who completed his 42nd Terry Fox run this year.

For more information on the Terry Fox Run, along with other initiatives of the Rotary Club of Merritt, visit www.rotarymerritt.com.