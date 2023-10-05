The Trans-Canada Highway between Spences Bridge and Cache Creek is closed following a pair of semi trucks colliding on the morning of Oct. 5.

A fire broke out due to the crash just after 7.a.m on Thursday morning. Video from social media shows flames along with thick black smoke coming from one of the two trucks involved, as well as cargo load scattered along the highway.

It is not yet known the extent of any injuries, or how many people were involved.

Alternate routes are available through Highway 97C, Highway 5 and Highway 99. Highway 8 is open to local traffic only.

DriveBC’s next scheduled update is for 1p.m.

UPDATE: 2p.m.

A driver of one of the vehicles involved was able to speak to officers at the scene, though the driver of the other vehicle remains unaccounted for, said Cpl. James Grandy.

The Herald will keep updated on the developing story.