Highway 8 is closed and hundreds are without power after a vehicle incident during the morning of Tuesday, December 6. According to witnesses, a dump truck entered the ditch, colliding with power lines and bringing them down.

BC Hydro said there are roughly 1300 customers affected throughout the area along Highway 8, including the community of Lower Nicola. Some crews have already begun work, while others are expected to arrive at approximately 11:00 a.m. to assess damages and work on the downed power lines. No exact time has been estimated for a full restoration of power.

According to DriveBC, Highway 8 is closed beginning at Sunshine Valley Road East.

More information to come as it is made available.