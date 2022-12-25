Highway 97C between Aspen Grove and Peachland has been closed on Christmas Eve due to a major motor vehicle incident involving a passenger bus that reportedly crashed near Loon Lake.

RCMP confirmed in a release that police and BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) are assessing the scene. Police are not releasing further information at this time. BCEHS said in a tweet that multiple ground units are on scene, with more on the way.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

For road closure updates, visit www.drivebc.ca.