Smile cookies are back at Tim Hortons, but this time during the holiday season and for a worthy local cause.

From Nov. 13-19, all proceeds from smile cookies bought at the Tim Hortons on River Ranch Road will be going to Merritt Youth and Family Resources Society.

Executive Director Lenore Fletcher said that the funds will go towards their childcare program, especially children with special needs.

“We don’t charge for transportation for our children, we do one-to-one care for our special needs children, it goes towards things like that.”

Some funds will also be allocated towards the organization’s new building on Quilchena Avenue, a project they have been working on since 2017.

“We’re so close to being done,” said Fletcher. “Some of these funds will go towards resources to make things just perfect for the kids.”