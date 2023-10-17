Home Routes, a non-profit organization known as a folk music touring network, are kicking off their first post-COVID intimate in-person concerts season across Canada.

In Merritt, the tour’s first feature performer is Bobby Dove, who will perform this Saturday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Nicola Valley Art Gallery, located at 2051 Voght St. Tickets for the concert are already available for $20.

Bobby Dove, a Montreal-born singer and songwriter, will be performing his music for all the country and folk music lovers. Described as an artist with “a magnetic presence”, Dove pays tribute to the golden age of traditional Country while creating original and emotionally charged songs.

Sandy Labermeyer, one of the organizers for Home Routes, said Dove’s songs have “great lyrics, a funky beat and a fresh approach.”

“Listening to Bobby reminds me of a blend of Patsy Cline and K.D. Lang, and Bobby references John Prine,” she said over an email.

Labermeyer added that the Home Routes’ concerts are “a great way to see some great musicians without the expense of travelling or the travel itself.”

“This will be a great night,” she said. “I believe we will be meeting a very interesting person who will regale us with many stories musically!”

Anyone who wishes to get tickets for the concert or have any questions must contact Sandy Labermeyer at 250-315-7263.

All the proceeds from this concert and others being organized by Home Routes in Merritt go to the artist.

When: Saturday, Oct. 21 – at 7 p.m.

Where: Nicola Valley Arts Gallery – 2051 Voght St., Merritt, B.C.

Cost: $20, contact Sandy Labermeyer at 250-315-7263.