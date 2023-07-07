You will be thunderstruck at this AC/DC tribute concert happening in Merritt on July 15.

Rock or Bust will shake it all night long at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena on Saturday (well, at least from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.).

AC/DC fans will be able to rock the blues away as they sing along to their favourite songs, such as ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’, ‘Back In Black’, ‘Highway to Hell’ and ‘Thunderstruck.’

With a “high energy rock show that will have you out of your seats rockin’ till the end of the show”, the band founded in 2019 by lead vocalist Kim Kahl aims to match the looks and sound of the original band as much as possible.

Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite.

Rock or Bust – The Ultimate AC/DC Tribute Band

When: July 15, 2023; doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Nicola Valley Memorial Arena – 2075 Mamette Ave., Merritt, B.C.

Cost: $43.93 – Limited early bird pre-sale: use the code earlybird; $50 at the door.

More information at Eventbrite.