With summer conditions come summer construction projects, and the Nicola Valley’s surrounding highways are no exception.

Representatives of ARC Asphalt Recycling Inc. confirmed to the Herald via email that a hot-in-place recycling project will take place on Highway 5 this month for 122.9 lane kilometres between Merritt and Helmer Rd. Hot-in-place recycling is a process where existing asphalt is heated and scarified, and mixed with a recycling agent before being paved over the existing surface.

The repaving will commence on July 13, running Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until project completion. Road users are asked to exercise caution around construction, obey zone speed limits, lane closures, and traffic control personnel.

Further north on Highway 5, affecting southbound traffic, DriveBC said paving operations are underway for 2.6 kilometres of highway between Inks Lake Rd. and Chuwhels Mountain Rd. until July 15 at 7 p.m. Construction is running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday, including a lane closure.

Multiple construction projects continue to take place along both Highways 8 and 5, between Merritt and Spences Bridge and Merritt and Hope, respectively. Although both are fully open, the highways remain under repair, including a number of paving and bridge repair projects. Drivers are asked to obey traffic signs and personnel, and exercise caution while driving in construction zones.

On Highway 5A, between Junction Hwy 97C and Pennask Lake Rd., utility work is affecting both directions of traffic for 11.8 kilometre stretch near Merritt. The work will be complete on August 3, with work taking place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Single lane alternating traffic is in effect. Drivers are again reminded to watch for and obey all traffic control.

Road users are reminder that BC roadways are workplaces for tens of thousands of workers every day, with their lives put at risk every day spent on the job. Exercise extreme caution in construction zones and near roadside workers, and always be sure to obey all traffic control signage and personnel.

For the latest information on road conditions, events, and closures, visit www.drivebc.ca.