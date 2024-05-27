So, you’ve just had brand new windows installed in your home. Does this mean the job is now done?

Not quite.

Having new windows in place is just one part of the window replacement project, and few homeowners consider the entirety of their window replacement project by the time they sign a contract with a window company.

While new windows look good and are custom-made to fit your interior, the right blinds can further enhance their look. Moreover the right blinds can complement windows and further improve energy efficiency by helping reduce direct sunlight.

What makes a good window blind?

The right size, type, colour and energy efficiency features are key to perfectly complementing the new windows.

If you had drapes prior to your newly installed windows, they can be re-used. But when most homeowners see just how beautiful their new windows look, they don’t want to obscure the view with window drapes and opt for window blinds instead.

If you had blinds before your new window installation, they may be put in place in the new windows if the size of the windows was exactly as before. If not, it may be possible to have the old blinds cut to meet the new window dimensions.

All things considered, it’s better to start off with an easy-to-raise and lower, new set of blinds, perfectly fitted to your new windows.

Horizontal blinds vs. vertical blinds

Horizontal blinds, or “Venetian blinds” as they are sometimes called, are usually used on narrow, taller windows. They are good for allowing easy access to the crank mechanism for opening your casement or awning window. Horizontal blinds also provide the most privacy because they will not move when closed.

Vertical blinds traditionally have slightly wider slats and let in more light when open. That makes them a good fit for sliding patio doors, or in areas where you want to have the option to let in lots of natural light.

Window treatments don’t always get purchased at the same time as your window order. In fact, most window companies don’t sell window treatments with their windows. The disadvantage of this is that homeowners may discover that the opening in new windows is little smaller than the old ones. This increases the risk of the new blinds or curtains not fitting as expected.

Window treatments don't always get purchased at the same time as your window order. In fact, most window companies don't sell window treatments with their windows. The disadvantage of this is that homeowners may discover that the opening in new windows is little smaller than the old ones. This increases the risk of the new blinds or curtains not fitting as expected.

Ecoline Windows operates in six provinces and more than 20 cities across Canada, making it your local and reliable brand to supply and install the best variety of vinyl windows and steel/fibreglass exterior doors and patio doors (vinyl) that ensure maximum energy efficiency, noise reduction, and draft prevention.

For more about what they can do for you, visit their website at www.ecolinewindows.ca

Working directly with homeowners, Ecoline Windows specializes in replacement windows, doors, and patio doors for the residential markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. Their mission is to improve your home!