Representatives of HUB International Insurance Merritt presented a cheque for $6000 to the Merritt Curling Club on November 28, on behalf of Wawanesa Insurance. HUB Assistant Manager Angela Duhy and Senior Insurance Advisor Adam Etchart are pictured with Curling Club President Susan Newton and member Jerry Sanders. The club said the funds will be used as a part of ongoing building upgrades, which include a new roof and new siding.