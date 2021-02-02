ICBC customers will receive one-time rebates averaging $190 this spring, Premier John Horgan announced on Tuesday.

The total rebate payout across British Columbia will be around $600-million, after ICBC saw a major decrease in car accidents in the year 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our work to make life more affordable for British Columbians includes fulfilling our commitment to take earnings at ICBC that are related to the pandemic and give that money back to people,” said Horgan, who added that the cheques “will be in the mail soon.”

The company saw a much higher revenue last year, thanks to approximately 35% fewer crash claims.

“As people’s driving behaviours changed during the pandemic, including staying close to home and off the roads, ICBC’s savings grew,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “After assessing the full benefit of pandemic-related savings against ICBC’s bottom line, we are now set to deliver a significant rebate to millions of B.C. drivers.”

Most customers who had an active policy from April 1 to Sept. 30, 2020 will be eligible, with their rebate amount based on a portion of what they paid for coverage during that period. Exceptions include customers with short-term, storage or distance-based policies, whose premiums already reflect lower usage.

“Our top priorities during the pandemic have been, first, the health and safety of our customers, employees and business partners – and second, making insurance more affordable,” said Nicolas Jimenez, president and CEO of ICBC. “It’s the choices that our customers made during an unprecedented time that helped our bottom line, and the vast majority of them will now share in that success, through one of the largest COVID-19 rebates by any insurer in Canada.”

Rebate cheques will begin to be mailed out in mid-March. It will be a one-time payment.